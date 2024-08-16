Skip to Content
Morning News Guest Segments

Managing Director of Rosewood Miramar Rick Fidel previews the Third Annual “Miramar Best in Show”

By
Published 8:49 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — The 3rd Annual "Miramar Best in Show" is Sunday, August 18th at the Rosewood Miramar in Montecito.

Managing Director Rick Fidel and his adorable pup Abby stopped by The Morning News. He previewed Sunday's show and discussed some end-of-summer events that will be taking place during Labor Day weekend and beyond.

The show is fun-filled, but also philanthropic. All proceeds are donated to Santa Barbara Humane and Love Leo Rescue.

For more information, visit https://www.rosewoodhotels.com/en/miramar-beach-montecito/experiences/calendar/rosewood-miramar-best-in-show.

Christa Kurkjian

Christa Kurkjian

