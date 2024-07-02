Skip to Content
Caruso’s Chef Shibani Mone previews July Fourth and demonstrates how to elevate a hot dog on The Morning News

Published 10:32 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Whether searching for Fourth of July plans or wanting to elevate a classic hot dog at an upcoming summer cookout, The Morning News gave viewers inspiration Tuesday morning.

Shibani Mone, Chef De Cuisine at the Micheline Star and Michelin Green Star Restaurant Caruso's at the Rose Miramar stopped by. She demonstrated how to elevate a hot dog with fennel and caviar, then explained what other events are on the horizon.

For more information, visit https://www.rosewoodhotels.com/en/miramar-beach-montecito/experiences/calendar.

Christa Kurkjian

