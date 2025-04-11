Skip to Content
Vandenberg Space Force Base

Vandenberg represented by Operation Homefront’s 2025 Military Child of the Year honoree

Jarrod Zinn
Published 11:17 am

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. - Seven kids were recognized at a formal gala in Washington D.C. Thursday night as ‘Military Child of the Year,’ courtesy of national non-profit ‘Operation Homefront.’

One military child from each branch — Air Force, Army, Coast Guard, Marine Corps, National Guard, Navy, and Space Force — received $10,000, a laptop, and other donated prizes.

Representing the global Space Force is Vandenberg local, 17-year-old Natalia Serna.

Thought Serna has had to move seven times and attend twelve different schools, she managed to excel academically, volunteer in every community, and has taken a role of leadership among her peers.

Natalia will be pursuing a career in law, public service, and says she even has her eye on the U.S. presidency one day.

Jarrod Zinn

