Santa Barbara, Calif. - Coach & head of public relations for Gracie Barra Santa Barbara Chaye Alexander dropped by the Morning News to tell us about the transformative power of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.

Gracie Barra Martial Arts school helps kids of all ages gain the benefits of Martial Arts.

The school offers hands-on attention from world-class instructors who monitor student's progress in a clean, safe, healthy and friendly environment.

Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu can have several positive impacts on on kids, "Jiu-Jitsu develops a great path for developing yourself, self confidence, discipline, physical fitness and self regulation." said Alexander

Gracie Barra Martial Arts School is located in the heart of Santa Barbara on State Street and offers a wide variety of classes, for more information and class schedules you can visit their website.