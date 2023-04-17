Skip to Content
Morning News Guest Segments
today at 11:01 am
Published 12:03 pm

Rincon Brewery opens in Funk Zone with brand new full kitchen

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Rincon Brewery, located in the Funk Zone, is reopening with a brand new full kitchen and outdoor space.

Some of the mouth watering items from Rincon Brewery's new breakfast menu includes Fried Chick'n Waffles, Crabby Benedict and Funk'n French Toast.

Rincon Brewery will serve breakfast on the weekends from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Owner and CEO of Rincon Brewery Mark Hyatt, Operation Manager Pixie Saavadra, and Head Chef Efrain Sanchez joined the morning show Monday with Alys Martinez to discuss discuss Rincon Brewery's expanded menu, tap beers and how excited they are to be in the Funk Zone.

For more information, visit: rinconbrewery.com.

Funk Zone
Santa Barbara
santa barbara breweries

Joey Vergilis

