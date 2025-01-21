Netflix is raising prices after reporting its biggest-ever subscriber jump

By Liam Reilly, CNN

New York (CNN) — Netflix announced Tuesday it will raise prices on most of its subscription tiers in the US and Canada after the streaming giant reported 19 million new subscribers in the last quarter of 2024.

The jump in subscribers, Netflix’s biggest-ever, puts the streaming giant at 302 million worldwide, solidifying the company’s hold on the top spot in the industry.

Netflix also reported revenue increased 16%, exceeding $10 billion for the first time in the company’s history, while operating income totaled $2.3 billion, a 52% on-year increase.

The company’s stock surged 10% on the news Tuesday afternoon.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

