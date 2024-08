The first generative artificial intelligence-equipped Apple iPhone could debut at its September 9 event

By Ramishah Maruf, CNN

New York (CNN) — Apple has announced the date of its next major event, where the iPhone 16 is expected to launch.

On Monday, September 9 the tech giant is hosting a special event with the tag line “It’s Glowtime.” The event will take place at 10 am PT at the Steve Jobs Theater in Apple Park and will be streamed online.

Though it’s not quite clear yet what “glowtime” is referring to, embedded artificial intelligence is expected to be a key feature of the latest iPhone.

In June, Apple announced a slew of generative AI features for the iPhone its annual Worldwide Developers Conference. The company unveiled the first batch of tools powered by “Apple Intelligence,” from personalized Genmoji – Apple’s AI-generated emoji – to a significantly smarter Siri, which can answer questions about your schedule, what’s in your email and what time your loved one’s flight is landing.

Though iPhone 15 Pro Max users will likely be able to access at least some of the AI features, the upcoming iPhone 16 is expected to be the first device designed fully with AI in mind.

At the conference, Apple also announced a partnership with ChatGPT creator OpenAI, which is facing its own scrutiny and challenges.

Artificial intelligence has been integrated in some iPhone features for years now, such as Live Text and an improved autocorrect function over the original. But enhanced generative AI could build on those features aimed at enhancing interaction and personalization, potentially making a new iPhone the first specifically built with some of those features in mind.

The launch could change Apple’s trajectory for the iPhone. iPhone sales in China have tumbled due to uncertain economic conditions and growing competition.

CNN’s Samantha Kelly contributed to this report.

