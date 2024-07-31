Boeing names new CEO after losses more than triple

By Chris Isidore, CNN

New York (CNN) — Boeing named a new CEO after it reported a core operating loss of $1.4 billion in the second quarter – more triple the loss from a year ago – as increased scrutiny of the safety and quality of its planes kept the troubled company from making enough aircraft to return to profitability.

Boeing announced Robert K. “Kelly” Ortberg, the former CEO of supplier Rockwell Collins, will be its new CEO, effective August 8, replacing retiring Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun, who has been under fire for the company’s problems. Ortberg has a background as an engineer, not in finance, having earned his college degree in mechanical engineering.

– This is a developing story, it will be updated.

