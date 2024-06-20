Vitamix recalls almost 570,000 blender parts

By Ramishah Maruf, CNN

New York (CNN) — Parts of a pricey blender that can cost up to $990 can cause deep cuts, Vitamix announced in an expanded recall Thursday — but don’t expect a refund.

After dozens of reports of lacerations from exposed blades, Vitamix announced a recall of about 569,000 blending containers and blade bases for its high-powered blenders. It expands on an extensive recall already issued in 2018 for some of the most expensive and well-known blenders on the market.

The recall said that the container can separate from the blade base and can expose the blades. Twenty-seven people have reported lacerations to Vitamix, which includes 11 reports from a 2018 recall that affected more than 100,000 units.

Vitamix is not offering replacements or a refund. All affected customers should immediately stop using the recalled parts, the company said, and contact Vitamix for a repair kit. The repair kit includes a protective plastic shroud to put over the blade base as well as additional instructions.

CNN has reached out to Vitamix for additional comment on the recall.

Vitamix instructed customers who repaired their blenders in the 2018 recall to stop using those blender parts as well.

The recall affects all Ascent and Venturist Series 8-ounce blending containers, 20-ounce blending containers, and blade bases.

Faulty blade bases and blending containers may have been sold separately, according to the recall posted on the Consumer Product Safety Commission website.

“The clear containers and black blade bases are included with certain Vitamix Venturist and Ascent Series blenders, such as the Venturist V1200, Ascent A2300, Ascent A2500, Ascent A3300, and Ascent A3500 blenders; and also sold separately, as sets, or bundles in various configurations,” the recall said.

Ascent blenders can retail for up to $749.95 and the Venturist V1200 can retail for up to $549.95 on the Vitamix website. The bundles cost even more and add to the base price, bringing the total to nearly $1,000.

The pricey blenders were sold at Costco, Best Buy, Crate & Barrel, Macy’s, Target, Williams Sonoma, Walmart and specialty stores from April 2017 through May 2024. Amazon, Vitamix and QVC also sold the products online.

