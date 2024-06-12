Europe hikes tariffs on Chinese electric cars

By Hanna Ziady, CNN

London (CNN) — The European Union has hiked tariffs on electric cars imported from China in a move likely to infuriate Beijing and rattle Chinese automakers, which view the bloc as a vital and growing market.

The increased duties will range from 17.4% to 38.1%, up from a flat rate of 10% previously, according to a statement from the European Commission.

The provisional decision follows an investigation into China’s state support for electric vehicle (EV) makers. The European Commission, the EU’s executive arm, launched the probe in October to establish whether Chinese EV prices are artificially low because of subsidies, hurting European carmakers.

The Commission said its investigation had provisionally concluded that the EV industry in China “benefits from unfair subsidization, which is causing a threat of economic injury.”

