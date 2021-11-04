Skip to Content
AP National Business
By
Published 7:29 am

Central European nations seek South Korea train partnership

KEYT

By JUSTIN SPIKE
Associated Press

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — The leaders of four Central European nations have met in Hungary’s capital where they urged visiting South Korean President Moon Jae-in to consider investing in a rapid train line connecting Budapest and Polish capital Warsaw. The potential rail investment is a major initiative of the Visegrad Group that includes Hungary, Slovakia, the Czech Republic and Poland. It aims to reduce travel times on the 800-kilometer (500 mile) line from 12 hours to five. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban was hosting Thursday’s talks in Budapest.

AP National Business
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content