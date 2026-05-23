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Money and Business

Gem Faire sparkles at Warren Showgrounds

Tracy Lehr / KEYT
By
Updated
today at 7:57 pm
Published 7:54 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) The Gem Faire is going on at the Earl Warren Showgrounds in Santa Barbara over the Memorial Day Weekend.

It is known for being an established gem, jewelry and bead show.

While most people visit the faire to buy jewelry others bring jewelry to have repaired.

Some customers buy supplies to make jewelry.

The show runs through Sunday from 10-5 p.m.

Tickets may be purchased at the door.

Children are free.

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Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

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