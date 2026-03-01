Artist Rod Lathim fills Art & Soul Gallery with Neon

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) Buyers picked neon works of art, made by Rod Lathim, at the Art & Soul Gallery.

They bought them during his latest show entitled; Lit-Love-Illumination-Transcendence.

Lit was a hit thanks to work inspired by musical instruments, famous works of art and even politics.

One piece includes part of piano from the Rubicon Theatre in Ventura, another includes a reel of film.

"The thing people have commented on is, they walk in here and they go 'it makes me feel happy, it is light' and my work really is all about bringing in light into a world, which really needs light right now, and so it makes me very happy to share that joy with people through this work," said Lathim.

A number of celebrities including Melissa Manchester and Michael Douglas stopped by to see the show.

Although Lit is closing, some of Lathim's work will remain in a smaller gallery inside Art & Soul on State Street near the Arlington Theatre.

For more information visit https://artandsoulsb.com and https://www.rodlathim.com