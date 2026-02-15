FestForums shine a light on Musicians and Festival Founders

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) It's not everyday fans see Rock & Roll Hall of Fame guitarist Jeff "Skunk" Baxter at the Soho Restaurant & Music Club or emerging talent Hunter Hawkins perform with the legendary Kenny Loggins.

The music showcase followed the opening night awards ceremony at the 9th FestForums in Santa Barbara.

Kevin Lyman, who is marking the 30th anniversary of the Vans Warped Tour, was recognized.

"Look how many people come up for a few days to exchange ideas and that is what it is all about," said Lyman.

The honorees also included winemaker Fred Brander, who's wine is a popular part of countless food and wine festivals.

Festforums included more than 100 speakers during panel discussions at the Mar Monte Hotel.

"Anything that can give artists the whole business a kick-in-the-butt is a welcome phenom, it is hard enough for people to figure out this business," said Baxter.

Laurie Kirby has produced FestForums from the start and brings all kinds of festival folks together.

"They learn from each other, we have vendors that can help them elevate their festivals," said Kirby.

American Poet Stephen Kalinich helped open one some of program with his poetry.

Festforums also gave a spotlight to women in the industry with a women's panel entitled "Breaking Barriers:Women in the Festival Industry.

The packed panel included Helen Gover, who created the All My Relations Celebration, marketing leader Olga Rodriguez Santini of OCHOMASDIEZ, Tobi Olanihun of WOW! / COnnect & TEPS, Lisa Oldie of Sundance Film Festival and Abbey Londer of Netflix is a Joke Fest.

"We are giving a platform to share their experiences and really highlight their stories," said marketing director and speaker Phoebe Choi.

Media Coordinator Natalie Vo was taking it all in.

"I Love festivals, it is just a place where people can escape from the problems of the world and just socialize," said Vo.

Panels covered everything from the State of the Industry to the Impact of AI.

Three-time Oscar winner Scott Ross, who now operated Digital Domain, sees the yin and yang of AI.

"AI is a paradox, so on one hand it is an incredible tool and on the other hand it is the fate of the entire human race," said Ross.

EJ Encarlarde of Festival Productions, Inc. in New Orleans helps up and coming festival founders.

"There is so much to learn from the leadership perspective, to the producer perspective," said Encalarde.

Attendees also had a chance to check out business that cater to festivals and even a Puppy Palooza.

A couple of puppies were adopted.

Many people plan to return for more Industry inspiration next year .