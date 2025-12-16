Coffee from Yemen Served Up in Danish Town of Solvang

SOLVANG, Calif. (KEYT) - The Danish town of Solvang is getting a taste of coffee from Yemen now.

The unique coffee is brewing up at Cafe Dolce in the heart of the small town. This is a rare find for coffee lovers.

Many have been coming in for a closer look, to watch in process and a get a taste as part of the coffee varieties served daily.

Cafe Dolce owner, Wissam Hamad, said from the region there are many coffees, "Armenian, Lebanese, Turkish coffee and the coffee we use is from Yemen and prepare it as people order it. It's the same amount of espresso, it's just how we make it and people - they come back and drink it twice a day!"

The restaurant is also known for its Mediterranean and Middle Eastern menu items. This includes multiple flavors of Lebanese baklava, and baklava towers, often ordered for events. The bakers also make gluten free baklava.

