‘Buy Local Program’ Helping Support Arroyo Grande Businesses during Bridge Replacement Project

ARROYO GRANDE, Calif. (KEYT) – The City of Arroyo Grande has kicked off a second phase of its "Buy Local Program" in an effort to help support businesses during the ongoing Traffic Way Bridge replacement project.

The incentive program originally started in June to help draw in customers to the historic Village of Arroyo Grande area during the major construction project.

Work is currently being done to replace the Traffic Way Bridge in a road construction project that has been described as the biggest in the history of Arroyo Grande.

The program provides shoppers with a $20 gift card to a local restaurant for every $100 spent at eligible businesses while supplies last.

The Traffic Way Bridge, which is located just off of West Branch Street, is traveled by 11,000 vehicles daily, and is an integral part of the city's infrastructure that helps link the Village area to the southwest portion of city, including Arroyo Grande High School.

One construction began, the entire bridge was be removed causing a portion of Traffic Way to close to traffic.

As a result, the city has created a handful of temporary traffic flow changes to the Village area and surrounding area.

Among the new traffic patterns has been the creation of one-way traffic going northbound on nearby Bridge Street, as well as the installation of a temporary signal at the Bridge Street intersection of West Branch Street.

A temporary traffic signal was also being installed at the intersection of the Highway 101 southbound offramp and Fair Oaks Avenue and a new traffic circle was installed on Fair Oaks Avenue outside the Arroyo Grande High School parking lot to allow for vehicles exiting the school to turn left.



