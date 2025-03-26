Trump’s 25 % import tariffs on cars to begin April 2

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-President Trump's import tariffs are no joke.

The could be why they won't begin on April Fools' Day.

Instead, they take effect on imported cars on April 2.

The increase on imported parts will begin in May.

"This is permanent, but if you build your car in the United States there is no tariff," said President Trump.

Local dealership owners and sales staff chose not to comment, but many were happy to show off the latest 2025 models, both all electric and gas models on their lots near Calle Real in Santa Barbara.

Reaction to the announcement on Wall Street was mixed.

Most automotive stocks went down following the news.

General Motors stock dropped 3 percent while Ford closed up .097 percent on Wednesday.

Car dealers confirmed the average price of a new car is in the $48,000 range while a used car is in the $25,000 range.

The tariffs are likely to increase those averages.

Peter Rojas said it may delay his plan to sell his 2019 Mazda and buy a newer car.

Elliot Murray said he would probably buy a used car off a website rather than from a dealership, but he would like to see more cars and parts made in the United States.

Your News Channel will have more reaction on the news tonight.