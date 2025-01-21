UC Santa Barbara opens a new Gaucho Shop in downtown Santa Barbara at the same time a multi-unit housing purchase is made

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - UC Santa Barbara is extending out beyond the campus with a new store and housing plans in downtown Santa Barbara.

Sunday, the new Gaucho Shop in the Paseo Nuevo Mall opened with the UCSB Pep Band out front on State Street playing songs and gathering a crowd.

Steps away, the fully stocked store was drawing in customers to browse and buy the apparel.

Athletic Director Kelly Barsky said, "you know UCSB athletics related gear, our Adidas gear, our jerseys, we have vintage jerseys, we have hats and caps – lots of great stuff."

The connection works for the city and UCSB for many different reasons.

"When you put Santa Barbara on your chest 'UC Santa Barbara,' when you put Gauchos on, you say we are connected and we are in this together," said Barsky.

Mayor Randy Rowse likes what's happening between the school and the city.

"This ups it to be a town and gown atmosphere," said Rowse who was also commenting on a nearby major deal with UCSB and a private property owner.

Recently, the University announced it is buying a newly built 81-unit apartment building on Gutierrez Street between State Street and Anacapa Street. It is expected to be for staff and faculty housing, something UCSB has been needing to bring its employees closer to the campus instead. Many commute long distances each day.

As part of the deal it has also purchased the former site for the 17,000 square foot Staples store which has recently been used in a lease agreement with a church.

On the other side of the property, the Reid's Appliances store location was also purchase by UCSB.

This significantly brings UCSB into downtown and beyond had its main core area with the campus, Isla Vista and parts of Goleta.

The school has had a long-term connection with the city through the Arts and Lectures Series that has brought some of the top performers, authors, and world influencers to both the campus and downtown for years.

Rowse said, "it's a big entity, a university working on their employee housing, it is also an opportunity to have things in the old Staples building that are going to be interactive with downtown whether it is retail or events.

It will create a circulation of people who will likely seek retail and restaurants on the State Street promenade, the Funk Zone and waterfront nearby.

Rowse said, "I'm really excited about having staff and employees downtown. It's going to be great."

"We're looking at anyway we can to support the community certainly between UC Santa Barbara and Goleta and all of our local communities and looking at ways to support and engage," said Barsky.