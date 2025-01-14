GoFundMe created after Burglary at Metro Entertainment Comic Shop

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The owner of the beloved Metro Entertainment Comic Shop has set up a GoFundMe Page after burglary earlier this month.

Bob Ficarra, the store owner, said $10,000 worth of Pokémon cards were stolen, ranging from $50 to $500. The burglars also broke the deadbolt on the store's front door.

Ficarra told your NewsChannel that the burglars seemed to know exactly what they were after, and fears the cards may never be recovered.

As of Tuesday, the fundraiser has raised a little over $1,500. You can find the Metro Entertainment GoFundMe page here.