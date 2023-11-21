Thanksgiving cooks flock to farmers markets before the holiday

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-Tourists and locals, alike, like to shop at farmers markets before they start making their Thankgiving meal.

Some of them, including Gretchen Walker from the Bay Area, said they wanted to make sure they had fresh ingredients to make vegeterian options for friends and family.

Her aunt Emily Blodgett flew in from Minnesota.

They rented a place with a kitchen to cook for family enjoying the holiday in Santa Barbara.

Blodgett said they don't have markets like this in autumn where she lives.

"There is nothing like this in November in Minnesota so I went insane and spent all the cash in my wallet and so I have got squash, farm fresh eggs, some pistachios , kale and just tons for only $70," said Blodgett.

Bouchon Santa Barbara's Executive Chef Vicken Tavidian filled up an entire wagon.

Tavidian said the restaurant would be serving up Thanksgiving meals to guests who made reservations.

Some market shoppers chose to buy Marcie's Pies for desert from Jimenez Family Farm out of Santa Ynez.

In addition to pumpkin pies they had tri-berry pies and others selling fast.

Coryell Chavez said they brought four times the usual amount to the market on Tuesday.

Chavez said they sold close to 200 pies in an hour.

He said his favorites include pumpkin and tri-berry or whatever his customers are buying!

They had a big sign thanking customers for supporting local farmers.

People also enjoyed musicians on almost ever block.

Story Eaton sang and played an Ukelele.

The Santa Barbara Middle School student took donations to benefit the Transition House.

Your News Channel will have more on one of the busiest local farmers markets of the year tonight on the news.