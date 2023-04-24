Fees for parklets and long range plans still unresolved in Santa Barbara’s downtown promenade

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Some business owners are working fast to meet a deadline to make their outside parklets and patios compliant with city rules on access for those with mobility issues.

The enforcement has come with weeks of letters, follow up inspections and a time consuming process for city staff. Seven businesses did not comply with the accessibility requirements. The city says removal notices were issued to:

Ca’Dario

Courthouse Tavern

Folded Hills

Foxtail Kitchen

Taza

Zen Yai Thai Cuisine

Trattoria Vittoria

The businesses can still appeal to the city.

Two weeks ago, the city was also ready to charge fees for the outside parklet space (beginning May 1) which until now has been free.

Prior to a vote, the council stopped the months-long process for another time out, another review, and talk of lowering the costs that were suggested.

It was clear, the plan was unclear across the board with some second thoughts about the fees either as a flat square footage cost, or more for additional space (including the frontage of an adjacent businesses.)

Santa Barbara Mayor Randy Rowse said at the April 11 meeting, "so all that stuff was contained in a series of meetings. If you don't want to ratify the resolution that is your choice as a councilmember, but this is not the time to play 'Let's Make a Deal." (A reference to a game show.)

Santa Barbara City Councilmember Alejandra Gutierrez said, "in order to move forward and make State

Street what we want it to be, we can not continue to be divided and I really want to acknowledge the business owners - property owners on State Street that you guys have more of an expertise of day to day."

A longtime business owner who sits on the Downtown Organization food and beverage committee hopes a lower fee structure will actually increase more businesses.

Wildcat Lounge owner Bob Stout said, "I think that is an area where we can generate more vitality and more sales and sales tax more visitor tourist dollars."

Most of the business owners aren't against fees, but don't want to be priced out.

Stout said, "if you've got a concerned group of business owners whose livelihood that depends on, I think it is really important to involve them in the process, it maybe a small group of them but to not do that is a shame."

Since the parklets first appeared in 2020, many of the businesses have had to redesign them to meet the city design standards and to also provide enough accessibility for emergency vehicles, and storm drain rainwater runoff.

Many businesses have reshaped their parklets to stay in front of their addresses without extending out.

Some have also created a more simple looking area, with conforming colors.

There are some that have either taken half of their parklets out or removed them altogether.

That will reduce their fee costs going forward.

There's still a big picture plan in the works, based in part from community input.

Stout said, "no one wants to get hit by a surprise and we want to be part of that process to help the staff make the best decision."

