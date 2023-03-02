Pascucci thanks customers with meal deals for the 30 year anniversary celebration over  the next two weeks

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - At 30 years of serving up Italian food, Pascucci is celebrating with a meal deal for customers.

The restaurant at 509 State St. started out up the street in a small location with a handful of tables. It moved to a site in the 700 block near the mall and now has its inside and outside dining in the busiest restaurant block in downtown.

Owner Laura Knight has also survived many challenges from the pandemic, inflation, community disasters and the ongoing remodel of State Street downtown.

Pascucci will mark the three decades of business with 30 percent off on the top 30 menu items for two weeks. It began today and will go through March 16.

That includes signature pasta dishes, including lasagna, pasta Pascucci, tortellini carbonara, a grilled salmon salad and tiramisu.

It's a way to thank loyal customers and everyone coming through the doors can join in for lunch or dinner.

"We've got a really loyal clientele and they have been with us through Covid and moving to a different new location and just the support we have in Santa Barbara. We do our best to support local vendors and everything is fresh and home made here we make our own sauces and dressings and desserts," said Knight. "I am here every day I work with my staff and we all work together."

Pascucci has had longtime collaboration with suppliers of meats, fish, vegetables, beer and wine from the local area.

The restaurant is also a big supporter of local events and annually hosts a Summer Solstice dinner fundraiser to help the annual event and its organizers.

For more information go to: Pascucci restaurant