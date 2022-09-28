New Nipomo shopping center opens, bringing added business, traffic to busy downtown area

NIPOMO, Calif. -- The long-planned new Nipomo shopping center has opened for business, bringing added shopping and increased traffic to the busy downtown area.

Located along S. Frontage Road, near the intersection of Tefft Street and the Highway 101 on and off ramps, the shopping center features four new businesses.

Earlier this month, O'Reilly's Auto Parts opened their doors, while Grocery Outlet Bargain Market is set to open tomorrow.

Tractor Supply Co. is expected to open next month and the Wendy's restaurant is still currently under construction.

Also earlier this month, Dutch Bros., which is not part of the new shopping center, but is located adjacent to the property at the site of the former Little Jocko's restaurant, opened two weeks ago.

The shopping center is located at the site of the former Nipomo Recreation Center, which burned down in 2008.

Afterward, the abandoned property became the site of a makeshift skateboard park. The park was torn down in April 2021 to make way for the start of construction of the new shopping center.

The new stores will bring added shopping choices for the growing unincorporated community, while at the same time likely creating even more congestion along S. Frontage Road, which has been plagued with traffic issues for many years.

San Luis Obispo County has been working on alleviating traffic issues on Tefft Street and other nearby roadways for the past several years.

Last year, the county completed a major roadway improvement project that widened both freeway off ramps. In addition, the timing of the stoplights on Tefft Street were altered, and left turns from S. Frontage Road were restricted.

No opening date of the new Wendy's restaurant has been announced.