today at 12:00 pm
Coast Village Road parklets will be cut back to create more parking spaces

John Palminteri
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A letter from City Hall has gone out to businesses on 
Coast Village Road in Santa Barbara to reshape the parklets and create more parking spaces.

The outside dining areas were created during the COVID crisis.

The current city policies allow for the parklets until December 31, 2023.

Some businesses were calling for a new review of the parklets in the last few months.   

In August a meeting with the city and business owners took place to talk about the issues, the parking needs, and also what it might do to staffing if the current dining areas were changed.
The city says currently eight businesses use  28 parking spaces.  Coast Village Road has 131 spaces overall.  

The plan is to limit the parklets size to two side-by-side parking spaces.

The deadline for the changes will be October 28th.   That will be followed by an inspection and review.
The compromise solution still allows outside for outside dining, but it's unclear how many actual seats will be lost.

It will reviewed again in 2023.

The letter was sent by City Administrator Rebecca Bjork.

John Palminteri

John Palminteri is senior reporter for KEYT News Channel 3. To learn more about John, click here.

