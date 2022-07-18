Downtown European Plaza workshop held in Solvang

SOLVANG, Calif. – The city of Solvang invited people to look at six concepts during a Downtown European Plaza Workshop late Monday afternoon.

Instead of holding the workshop at city hall, community members were invited to Solvang Park where posters of the options were on display in the gazebo.

The community made up of at least 5,600 residents and about 770 hotel rooms is considered the Danish Capitol of America.

It draws shoppers, wine and brewery lovers, and foodies to the area daily.

Bent Olsen has been serving locals and tourists pastries at his family-owned Olsen's Danish Village Bakery for more than half a century.

He said his business survived and thrived during COVID-19 due in part to the closure of Copenhagen Drive.

"I feel that Solvang we already had it nice when Copenhagen was closed down." said Olsen. "It was perfect and it was a pedestrian walk. It was very, very cute. It needed a little work, but it didn't need that much to take it up to a beautiful place."

He was disappointed when the city recently re-opened Copenhagen Drive to cars and parking.

Like many business owners, he is open to some changes but not overdevelopment.

Others would like to see a larger plaza that could be in the center of town.

The European Plaza Concept options include: (1) Solvang Park and Lot 2, (2) Copenhagen Drive from Atterdag to Lot 4, (3) Copenhagen Drive from Atterdag Road to Lot 2 / Visitors Center, (4) Copenhagen Drive from Atterdag Road to Alisal Road, (5) Copenhagen from Atterdag Road to 1st Street, and (6) 1st Street from Mission Drive to Park Way.

People who missed the workshop are welcome to learn more by clicking here.

Your News Channel will have more on the plaza options tonight on the news.