Firestone Walker buys Cali-Squeeze from SLO Brewing Co.

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - Firestone Walker, the 25-year old craft brewing veteran, and SLO Brewing Co. announced Thursday that they have signed an agreement for Firestone Walker to buy SLO Brewing Co.’s Cali-Squeeze brand.



Packed with real fruit juice and a soft Hefeweizen body, Cali-Squeeze was launched in 2017 and became popular very quickly. The infused brand caught the eye of Firestone Walker due to its rapid growth and success, a news release stated.

"We have been close friends with Hamish and Rod for 20-plus years, and we’ve remained impressed with their commitment to innovation and the way they bring their brands to life,” said David Walker, co-founder of Firestone Walker. “Cali-Squeeze presents a unique beer style for us to explore through what we like to call ‘Fruits with Benefits.’ As a traditional hop-forward craft brewer, we have watched these styles evolve and we see Cali-Squeeze as the beer to help with that discovery.”

Since its founding in 1996, Firestone Walker has grown to become a leading California craft brewer with brands such as 805, Union Jack and Mind Haze, along with its storied vintage ale program.

Cali-Squeeze will retain its own identity while bringing a new beer style and brand proposition into the Firestone Walker family.

“SLO Brew is more than a craft brewery - it is an innovative incubator of brands. Cali-Squeeze has been a great win for us, and in a short space of time has become a runaway success on the West Coast,” said Hamish Marshall, Co-owner of SLO Brewing Company.



No details of the transaction were disclosed other than to say that it is expected to close by July 1, 2021.

SLO Brewing Co will continue to produce Cali-Squeeze during the transition to keep shelves stocked throughout the western U.S.