Red Tier return: SB County businesses prepare for potential indoor reopening

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Santa Barbara County is on track to return to the less-restrictive Red Tier of the state's reopening plan next Wednesday.

The door to further reopening opened Friday when California's reached 2 million inoculations in designated zip codes around the state where communities have been hit hardest by COVID-19.

That milestone updated the state's reopening guidance, raising the threshold to reach the Red Tier to 10 weekly COVID-19 cases per 100,000.

Santa Barbara County is set to officially meet that metric when updated numbers come out this upcoming Tuesday. The switch to the Red Tier would then go into effect on Wednesday.

In the Red Tier, restaurants can again offer indoor dining at 25 percent capacity or less than 100 people, whichever is fewer.

Indoor movie theaters can also reopen at 25 percent, while indoor gyms can reopen at 10 percent.

Indoor museums and aquariums could reopen as well at limited capacity. Middle and high schools would be cleared for in-person learning in the Red Tier.

