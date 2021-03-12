Four Santa Barbara County zip codes make on state’s COVID-19 vaccine priority list

Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – The state set aside 40% of COVID-19 vaccine doses for underserved neighborhoods in California. Four communities in Santa Barbara County are on that list.

"Those zip codes are 93254, 93458, 93437, and 93434," said Santa Barbara County Public Health Director Dr. Van Do-Reynoso. "These zip codes essentially cover Santa Maria, Vandenberg Village/Lompoc, as well as Guadalupe as well as Cuyama."

A 400-plus zip code priority list was made by the state, and those on the list were considered to be underserved communities disproportionately impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to public health, this is determined based on health, income, education and air pollution status.

"There's a variety of contributing factors to determine health of the zip codes of the census tract," said Do-Reynoso. "The Governor's office looked at the zip codes and divided into four quarters, with the first quarter having the poorest health outcomes and the fourth quarter having the best health outcomes."

The four zip codes in Santa Barbara County are under the first quarter — the poorest.

"It is tied to lower income. It is tied to census tract that have more challenges with regards to housing, with regards to air pollution, with regards to safe neighborhoods," said Dr. Do-Reynoso.

The public health department said staff members have been ahead of the game assisting the four neighborhoods with COVID-19 vaccine doses.

"Santa Barbara County Public Health have worked continuously with our community partners with our community to ensure that the opportunity and availability is there," said Dr. Do-Reynoso.

In the meantime, the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department will continue to work with local organizations and community partners, as they are planning for more COVID-19 vaccine pilot programs for underserved communities on the Central Coast.