New gate, parking signs and overnight messages installed to curb issues at Santa Barbara’s Pershing Park

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Issues with long term parking, trash, nuisance calls, crimes, fires and upset neighbors have contributed to changes at Santa Barbara's Pershing Park.

A new gate has gone up where the driveway to the park and Carriage and Western Art Museum had been open 24 hours a day.

There are also parking restriction signs in the main lot, and also near Santa Barbara City College which is responsible for the back parking stalls near the tennis courts. (The area between the bathrooms, the museum and the courts.)

No vehicles longer than 24 feet are allowed at any time.

They tell vehicle owners, there's no parking a half hour after sunset until sunrise, except with a permit.

The sign also says vehicles left over 72 hours are subject to being towed.

Recently tree trimming took place in an area of the park where there's been an extended homeless encampment. During the project those who were living there relocated to the front of the park by the baseball field along Castillo St. next to the main sign for the park.

Some have since returned to the trees, and a back corner nearby hotel and residential property.

