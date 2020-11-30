Santa Barbara’s promenade expected to remain into 2021 as it gets an ongoing evaluation

Money and Business

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The upbeat reaction about the hastily created downtown Santa Barbara promenade is part of the reason it will be around for at least the mid part of 2021 and likely beyond.

The design has been under a set of guidelines that have been evolving.

It was a response to the economic crash when the COVID-19 pandemic hit. But the promenade never went through the intense scrutiny Santa Barbara is known for.

The city has been lenient and supportive at the same time when it comes to parklets, patios, lightings, landscaping, structural designs, colors and use of space.

Restaurants have mainly been the users.

Retail has chosen to stay within existing walls, and not go out in the streets except in a few locations where some racks might be along the sidewalk.

The city began allowing the outside dining area, and other features of the promenade since May. The next check point on how it is working out is this month and after than it will be March.

The promenade marketplace will take place Thursday evenings through December 17th.

Longer ranging block-by-block designs are also under review. They are featured in a presentation posted on the corner of State Street at Canon Perdido. It is a collaborative effort with the American Institute of Architects (AIA).

For more information on the State Street promenade go to: The Downtown Organization

