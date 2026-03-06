Skip to Content
Local Politics

Election Deadline for Candidates has Arrived

By
March 6, 2026
Published 6:15 pm

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. (KEYT) - Today marks the end of the regular filing period for candidates who want to be on the June primary election ballot.

Elections officials in the Tri-Counties say if the incumbent in a race does not file, there will be an extension until March 11th to allow for more candidates to enter the race.

After the Wednesday extension, the Registrar of Voters will then prepare a ballot in counties throughout California.

Those ballots will be mailed 29 days prior to election day, which is June 2nd

This is also a good time for voters to make sure they have an accurate registration and to update their registration if they have moved since the last time they voted.

John Palminteri

John Palminteri is senior reporter for KEYT News Channel 3-12.

