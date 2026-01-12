Rent Stabilization Could Progress Soon in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) – Another step towards rent control in Santa Barbara could happen on Tuesday.

The city council first discussed it late last year in a five-hour session, and instructed the staff to come back with a plan.

It would include a rent freeze until the ordinance can be discussed and voted on, possibly in the summer.

The tenants union has rallied in support of the rent stabilization efforts saying rents and increases in recent years are drastically beyond the reach of many residents, including low and middle income workers and families.

Landlords say a rent freeze or limits on rent increases would impact their ability to keep up their property or make their payments in some cases.

The discusson on this began when two council members Wendy Santamaria and Kristen Sneddon had it added to the agenda to open the process that included staff input and many community members speaking out.

Mayor Randy Rowse has not waited for this issue to move forward and has already spoken out against the plan.

City council will take up the issue after 2:00pm tomorrow afternoon.

