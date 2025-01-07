Santa Barbara Supervisors begin 2025 with a new member, goals and live music

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors heard inspirational speeches and a live jazz performance as they started 2025 on Tuesday.

Roy Lee, Joan Harmann, and Bob Nelson were sworn in after winning their elections in 2024. Hartmann and Nelson are returning supervisors. Lee is joining the board for his first term, replacing Das Williams. He previously served on the Carpinteria City Council.

The supervisors spoke of their goals going forward, including workforce housing and improving the local economy.

They encouraged the public to be engaged in the county's business and they would be transparent with their discussions and decisions.

"We have respect. We have a deep love for this county and that allows us to deliberate and compromise and to learn from others. That is the role of a supervisor, is to listen because we don't have all the answers, we don't have all the solutions but people do, and we advise the public to come to our meetings and engage with us," said Second District Supervisor, Laura Capps, who is now the Board Chair.

She talked about government transparency and fair rules.

Capps said her late father Walter – a former U.S. Congressman – would be very proud and supportive of her for reaching this accomplishment in community service. He mother Lois was in the audience and also served in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Both Lee and Nelson thanked their family members in the audience as well on the special day.

The meeting was very ceremonial with a poetry reading from La Colina Junior High School student, McKenna Heil. It also included the 25-member La Colina Junior High School Jazz Band, which performed two songs.

The keynote address came from the CEO of the Montecito Media Group, Gwyn Lurie. She spoke of the value of compromising to reach a consensus and said for some these days it was a "lost art."

She also urged the supervisors to lead with compassion and said good leadership provides hope.

The invocation was read by Anthony Rodriguez from Our Lady Of Guadalupe Church and the Food Bank of Santa Barbara County.