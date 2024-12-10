New 29-year-old Grover Beach mayor sworn in and ready to lead city through transformative changes

GROVER BEACH, Calif. - Kassi Dee was officially sworn in as the new mayor for the City of Grover Beach Monday night, starting a two-year term that makes her the youngest elected official in San Luis Obispo County.

"The swearing in was wonderful," said Dee Tuesday morning. "It was such a great opportunity to celebrate. I'm just so grateful for the City of Grover Beach and the residents for entrusting me in this role."

The 29-year-old Dee grew up in the city, and is the owner of Nan's Books and Crystals, which has long been one of the most well-known businesses in Grover Beach since it was first opened nearly 40 years ago by Dee's grandmother.

"I'm a lifelong resident of Grover Beach, and I grew up with a family of public servants, so I've been in this role," said Dee. "I grew up volunteering for the Parks and Recreation Commission because my mom was on it. My great uncle was mayor of Grover Beach. My grandma ran for city council, so this was a role that I learned from a legacy from my family."

Dee beat out two other candidates to win the mayor's seat during the Nov. 5 General Election, earning 505 more votes than runner-up Debbie Peterson, and 1,267 more than third place finisher Robert Robert.

She takes over for former mayor Karen Bright, who was was elected in 2022, but decided to not run for a second term.

As she assumes the mayor's seat, Dee's term starts at a time of Grover Beach is going through a tremendous transition, highlighted by a series of landmark and transformative changes taking place along the city's main economic corridor, W. Grand Avenue.

A long-planned construction project to dramatically remake and revitalize W. Grand Avenue is now several months along, as is the construction of two high-rise mixed-use buildings at the busy corner of W. Grande Avenue and Fourth Street.

"There's so much happening," said Dee. "There's so much progression in this city, and I'm looking forward to working with the new council to implement these goals, but also reconnect with the community and reengage this relationship between local government and the residents of Grover Beach. I look forward to encouraging our council to be out there and to speak to the rest of the residents, listen to the residents and look towards what Grover Beach can become."