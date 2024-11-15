Wendy Santamaria claims victory in Santa Barbara City Council race

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Wendy Santamaria is claiming victory in the race for Santa Barbara City Council race for District over incumbent Alejandra Gutierrez.

Latest results show Santamaria leading the race with 2,042 votes against Gutierrez's 1,809 votes. Cruzito Herrera Cruz also ran in the race and has 467 votes.

"I am truly honored by the trust so many of you have placed in our vision for a stronger, more inclusive Santa Barbara," said Santamaria in a statement.

District 1 covers Santa Barbara's Eastside, a portion of the core of downtown and an edge of State Street. Gutierrez has represented District 1 since being elected in November 2019 for a five-year term.

Santamaria said she called Gutierrez to thank her for personally for her service to District 1 on Thursday.

"I am excited for the opportunity to build on successes and serve as a representative for all residents," said Santamaria. "I am committed to listening, collaborating, and making sure every voice is heard as we address the issues that matter most to our community."

With the re-election of Donald Trump to the President of the United States, Santamaria said she is committed to protecting and uplifting vulnerable communities in our city.

"Now, more than ever, it is essential that we ensure every resident feels valued and safe, regardless of who they are, and regardless of where they were born."

Santamaria said her top issues to tackle include addressing the housing crisis, climate resiliency against floods and power outages and making sure that our local businesses thrive.

Santamaria also supported the city's half-cent sales tax measure which passed with 63% of the vote.

News Channel has reached out to Gutierrez for comment and are waiting to hear back.