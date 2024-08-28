Nipomo Community Services District to vote on potential annexation of property for planned Dana Reserve development

NIPOMO, Calif. - The Nipomo Community Services District Board of Directors is set to vote Wednesday on the crucial next step needed to push the planned Dana Reserve development project closer to construction.

The Board is scheduled to consider approving a negotiated property tax exchange with the County of San Luis Obispo, as well as an annexation agreement, a plan for services with the Local Agency Formation Commission (LAFCO), and making required findings under California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) as it relates to the Dana Reserve project.

In April, after a highly-spirited two-day hearing, the San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors voted 3-2 to approve the much-debated project.

The Dana Reserve proposal is a 288-acre master-planned community with up to 1,370 residential units, 110,000-203,000 square feet of commercial and non-residential (Visitor Serving/Hotel and Education) floor area, a minimum of 55.6 acres of open space with 6.3 acres of recreation, and related circulation and infrastructure.

The project site is located on a highly visible 288-acre piece of property adjacent to Highway 101, on the west side of the freeway, just south of Willow Road.

The property is passed by thousands of vehicles daily traveling on Highway 101 and is located about one mile north of Tefft Street, the main commercial corridor for Nipomo.

Since it was first proposed four years ago by local developer Nick Tompkins, the project has generated a significant amount of discussion in the Nipomo area, particularly due to the potential impacts it may create to both the community and the environment.