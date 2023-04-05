New Grover Beach camping ordinance to supplement homelessness response

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – Grover Beach City Council announced Wednesday that it adopted an ordinance as part of an ongoing effort to address homelessness throughout the county.

City officials said the ordinance, going into effect on April 27, will regulate camping and vehicle habitation for specified times on public rights-of-way and public and private property.

"This includes campground setbacks of 200-feet from residences on City-owned property and school property," said city officials.

Other examples include extending the setback in the El Camino Real open space area to 250 feet instead of 200 feet, as well as implementing fencing along Margarita Avenue and Charles Street and installing "no parking" signs along North 4th Street to limit access to the El Camino Real open space area.

“Addressing homelessness is an ongoing priority for the City, and we value the community's engagement and involvement in the process,” said Grover Beach Mayor Karen Bright.

"Along with our shelter efforts, this new policy will help us continue addressing resident concerns and give us the ability to take action where we can.”

The city said this ordinance became possible after the recent openings of other shelter options, such as the Cabins for Change program in December 2022 and the ongoing development of the Barca Street housing facility.

Without these new shelter options, the city said it wouldn't have been able to adopt this new ordinance due to the 2018 ruling of the Martin v. City of Boise case, which prevents cities from enforcing encampment policies if there are not enough shelter options.

In addition to supporting shelter spaces, Grover Beach said it also collaborated on camping limitations that are both enforceable and legally compliant to promote community health and safety.

The city said the adopted ordinance will be implemented into Article III and Article V of the Grover Beach Municipal Code.

Before the ordinance goes into effect, Grover Beach said the police department will conduct targeted outreach and post highly visible signage in the newly affected areas.

"City staff will monitor the impact of the ordinance in conjunction with additional homelessness efforts and provide an update to City Council later this year or in early 2024," said the city council.

“The adopted ordinance is part of a multidimensional approach that utilizes compassion and order to combat homelessness within the City," said Grover Beach City Manager Matt Bronson.

"These new regulations will amplify and complement the City’s other homelessness initiatives that are already in the works," continued Bronson. "We will continue working with our partners at 5 Cities Homeless Coalition and the County to expand our reach."