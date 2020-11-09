Addis thanks supporters as assembly race nears completion and victory appears unlikely

Local Politics

MORRO BAY, Calif. - Dawn Addis took to social media on Monday to thank her supporters as more ballots were counted and her path to a win in the State Assembly appeared to be closing.

Addis, a Morro Bay City Councilwoman, trailed Jordan Cunningham by as much as 10% in the latest vote totals in the race to represent District 35 in the California State Assembly.

"Votes are still being counted, but it is very likely that this election has not gone our way. I wish Assemblymember Cunningham the very best for the term ahead of him," Addis said on social media.

Less than a week ago, fewer than 7,000 votes separated Addis from the incumbent Cunningham. On Monday, Cunningham's lead grew as ballot counting drew closer to an end.

The race was, at times, contentious as well as expensive. Both candidates spent more than $1 million with a healthy stream of television, radio and mail advertisements.

Addis said she was proud of the race her campaign ran, and said that voters gave a clear message that a more progressive Central Coast is "on the rise."

"This is not the end, but the beginning. Progress comes to those who fight for it," Addis said.

