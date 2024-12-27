Skip to Content
To write or not to write? Holidays spark A.I. debate

Mina Wahab
By
New
Published 5:43 pm

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif.—The pen is mightier than the sword, but is it mightier than A.I? 
 
“I use it sometimes when I have to write my speeches, but I just feel like holiday time should be coming from you personally,” said Meela Ramsingh, who is visiting from Trinidad and Tobago. 

A.I. writing apps like Chat GPT have been used to write speeches, essays, and now—holiday greeting cards. 
 
Many say that using A.I. makes the card impersonal, but Jennifer Cravens argues that it actually personalizes the message even more. 
 
“I love it. All I had to put in was this you. Merry Christmas. And it goes into this great. Like I was a natural writer,” said Cravens, who manages Industry Horror in Ventura.
 
Cravens is on the autism spectrum. She says for some people who may struggle with expressing themselves, artificial intelligence is a game changer. 
 
“Even speaking and communicating and I struggle, and A.I. helps me gain clarity, organize my thoughts and gather my words. So that it actually sounds like it's coming from me, but with a little bit of a twist,” said Cravens.
 
But not everyone is on board. 
 
"If you use A.I., it's not really coming from you. Yeah, it's like you don't care as much if you use A.I," said Lucas Pilcher from Camarillo.
 
Still, Cravens hopes people will keep an open mind. 
 
“Why are we judging it so much? Why does it matter whether greeting cards are written by a guy or humans?” said Cravens.
 
Grand View Research says the global A.I. market is expected to reach $1.81 trillion by 2030.
 

Mina Wahab

Arab-American producer & reporter with a mission to dig deep in interviews, share authentically, shed light on the issues that matter, and provoke deep thought.

