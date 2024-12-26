Slightly cooler on Friday as cold front moves through the region

Conditions cool slightly on Friday as another cold front moves through the region. It will be very similar to what we've been experience all season. Chances for quick passing showers for San Luis Obispo county are a about 60% to 80%. By Friday afternoon the front will be passing through and partly cloudy skies will return.

A wind advisory is in effect until 10 p.m. Friday night for higher elevated areas and interior mountains of Ventura and Santa Barbara county. Wind speeds will be 20-30mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Winds will be felt through out the region and will be a colder wind, so be sure to keep those coats out!

Temperatures on Friday will be in the 60s through out the region. High surf remains a concern for the beaches, north of Gaviota, breaking waves are expected to be 10-15 feet and for Ventura county, breaking waves are 7-11 feet. Dangerous rip currents and high tide remains a concern.

By Saturday, dry conditions return with temperatures warming slightly. It will be a beautiful weekend to say goodby to 2024, so be sure to head outside and enjoy. Mostly clear skies will persist on Saturday and by Sunday, another quick moving system will bring partly cloudy skies. By next week, temperatures warm above average, and winds will shift to north east bringing a chance for winds to feel like Santa Ana winds, however First Alert Weather will continue to track wind speeds through the holiday weekend.