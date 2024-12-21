Must see Christmas lights in Ventura County and Carpinteria

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas at homes through out the Central Coast inside and out. Grab your hot cocoa and your coats to drive through neighborhoods with some of the most eye catching holiday spirit.

Lights on Galvan St. in East Ventura has been a kept secret with a big performance. The home brings music to life through their Christmas lights, all you have to do it tune the station.

Many people park across the street and watch the show as music plays in their car and occasionally watch the snow fall from the snow machine.

Another must see, the long time favorite in Oxnard has now added a competition. Christmas Tree Lane also known as F. street is a historic street that brings Christmas to life whether it be Snoopy or Mickey.

“I think it looks really cool and I think that I like walking around and looking at them.. There’s one at the end and it’s really pretty and it has blow ups, said Oxnard resident, Mia Silva.

One street over on G. street, they have since been added to the list of must see in Ventura county as they have raised the bar with their Christmas lights.

For those wanting a quick drive to see Christmas lights, head over to Catlin Circle in Carpinteria for a glimpse of Christmas floats and sparkly lights through the street.

And finally, Gemini street in Camarillo, a hidden gem for some, or a yearly tradition for others. With blocks decking the street for boughs of holly, many people park and walk to take in the numerous eye catching homes. For some, decorating their homes on Gemini street during the holidays has been a tradition for many, many years.

“I been doing this for 30 years," said Camarillo resident, Sylvia Quintana. "For me, the only reason I do it is for the little ones, I love to see the little ones, they love the (dancing) penguins."

During the day people and cars walk and drive through a normal neighborhood, but once that sun sets, it turns into a winter wonderland.