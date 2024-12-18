Fire crews make ‘purr’fect rescue in Vandenberg Village
VANDENBERG VILLAGE, Calif. — A furry four-legged animal needed assistance Tuesday morning after it was trapped inside a car's engine compartment.
According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, a driver pulled over when they apparently heard the engine meow after driving about 100 feet.
When the driver checked the car they noticed the cat's fur had been caught around the axle.
A SBCFD medical engine was called to help assist the cat. After a little work, SBCFD says, they were able to free the cat safely with no injuries.