Fire crews make ‘purr’fect rescue in Vandenberg Village

VANDENBERG VILLAGE, Calif. — A furry four-legged animal needed assistance Tuesday morning after it was trapped inside a car's engine compartment.

According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, a driver pulled over when they apparently heard the engine meow after driving about 100 feet.

Courtesy: Santa Barbara County Fire Dept.

When the driver checked the car they noticed the cat's fur had been caught around the axle.

A SBCFD medical engine was called to help assist the cat. After a little work, SBCFD says, they were able to free the cat safely with no injuries.