A Hello Kitty Christmas Market in Ventura had many excited

An event full of all things Hello Kitty sparked immense joy for many as a group of little girls screeched cheers of joy walking into a wonderland with Hello Kitty everywhere.

Whether it be purchasing a personal Christmas gift or gift for someone else, the Hello Kitty Christmas market had something for everyone of all ages.

"My cousin who, like, took care of me, she was obsessed with Hello Kitty and so, like I think she passed it on to me. So ever since I can remember I'm just, like obsessed with Hello Kitty," said Algina Dulay, who was attending the market with family.

The event was put on by Streets of Vintage Flea Market which began during the pandemic in order to save Jose Seledon's store in Oxnard. During the pandemic he had markets in the parking lot of his store and from there it grew over time and he eventually moved his store to the Ventura Mall and also has opened up a store at the Paseo Nuevo in Santa Barbara.

"We also have a store in the Ventura Mall called "Hey Friends" powered by Streets of Vintage," said Jose Seledon, Streets of Vintage Flea Market Creator. "Where its a collaboration of different vendors, different artists, different vintage vendors that sell inside our store, which is "Hey Friends" and then we have a second location now in Santa Barbara."

The idea of the Hello Kitty market was stemmed from Mexico, and was brought to California, as well as other markets such as the Alice in Wonderland and Hocus Pocus markets.

"In Mexico they have something called el gandis del gatita and so from there I kind of just brought that idea to the United States or here in California, I was like you know what we host a market and let's do themed events. So from themed events turned out to be a Hello Kitty event," said Seledon.