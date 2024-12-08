Centuries old home in Santa Barbara gets deconstructed

SANTA BARBARA Calif.—Kit Boss says he’s excited to move into Santa Barbara to build his dream home, but is taking time to do it the right way.

“ Don't just think about what's the cheapest, what's the fastest, what's best for me. I was just raised to care about what's best for the neighborhood, what's best for the community, what's best for the earth. The earth is our mother. Let's treat her right. That that was just how I was raised,” said Boss.

Through a process called deconstruction, workers carefully remove each piece of the house so that it can be repurposed. Materials like lumber, roofing, and flooring can find a new home.

The process takes longer than a demolition, but it has huge environmental gains since it reduces waste that would otherwise go to landfills.

It also says energy, creates jobs, contributes to greater economic development, and has tax advantages for the owner.

This specific project generated a $25,000 dollar rebate for Boss.