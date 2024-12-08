Annual Santa to the Sea half marathon flooded streets of Oxnard with holiday cheer

OXNARD, Calif. - A non profit organization known as Santa to the sea holds the annual half marathon where a sea of Santa’s elves come out to run and donate toys for those in need for Christmas

"It was exciting to be a part of it not only for the fundraiser part of it, but just kicking off the Christmas spirit with everybody," said Kris Moeller, who ran the 5k.

The races began at Nyland Acres in Oxnard where the large 1950s Santa Claus statue now resides after being moved from Carpinteria in 2003.

"There's a different feel to the Santa to the Sea Half Marathon," said announcer, Matt Sills. "It's got a really kind of hometown feel, and everybody's excited about the holidays. So, it's just, it's different from any other race that really is out there."

The event has multiple trots for runners to join which include the half marathon, the quarter marathon, the 5k and the kids 1k.

The awaited finish line was crossed at the Oxnard Harbor where smiles were seen all across as many cheered. And the holiday cheer never stopped as Santa’s elves ran through the finish line and celebrated the big accomplishment after.