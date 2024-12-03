Santa Barbara nonprofits say “Giving Tuesday” can change the world

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.— Santa Barbara County has the second highest number of nonprofits per capita in California, after Marin County.



With over 2,000 nonprofits to choose from, it can be tough to decide who to help.

When it comes to giving back it’s not about politics or religion — it’s about our shared humanity.



“We work for the humanitarian needs are greatest. And right now in our world, Gaza is a hotspot,” said Shelterbox USA President Kerri Murray.

Murray says giving back is about giving hope.



“Having worked in these war zones and having seen the impact that something as simple as like a small stove, a blanket, a light can have when all hope is lost, and maybe that people don't feel anyone's coming for them, but there are survivors and we can't give up on giving people hope, especially in these situations,” said Murray.



And it’s not hard for people in Santa Barbara to see themselves in complete strangers around the world who are struggling to survive.



“People here in Santa Barbara have seen some of the worst fires in history of California. We've had mass shootings a few miles from here, just a direct relief over the past 20 years since I've been here, there's been horribly deadly mudslides, tragic loss of life, the worst in history until the tragic loss of the dove boat passenger,” said Direct Relief CEO and President Thomas Tighe.

Direct Relief is working around the clock to expand access to medicine and healthcare around the world.



“If you know that someone's pulling for you, it would get you up in the morning and keep it going,” said Tighe.



Direct Relief's CEO says it’s important to really consider what causes you care about most, and find an organization that reflects those values.



“ In a time in our world that can feel very divided this is about coming together for humanity and really having empathy and compassion and digging deep and support in nonprofits that are having a positive social impact on our world,” said Kerri Murray.

With fundraisers that are not always properly vetted charitable donors can fall susceptible to scams.



Watchdog sites like Charity Navigator can help make sure your money is going to the right place.

