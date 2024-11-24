With Thanksgiving around the corner, favored dishes include apple pie and stuffing

VENTURA, Calif. - With the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday, one of the most anticipated meals of the year comes with many favorites and styles of cooking. We asked locals what they can’t live without on the dinner table this Thanksgiving.

"Her (Friend) husbands cooking.. all of it...It's made with love," said Ventura resident, Heather Redman.

And when asked the best way to cook a turkey, slow roasting the turkey with butter is key.

"I think you gotta slow roast it, you really gotta slow roast it, use a lot of butter, you got to infuse a lot of butter into it. I think if your turkey is dry, you're doing it wrong, you got to have it moist," said Ventura resident, Phillip Bezhenar.

And although around 50 million pumpkin pies are served for Thanksgiving, apple pie tends to be the favorite.

"I actually have an apple pie on my kitchen table right now. I just ate a slice before i got here, it's the best it was amazing," said Bezhenar.

According to a Statista survey in 2023, one of the most favored dishes on the Thanksgiving table is stuffing, but what its called varies from state to state. States in the west, Florida and New England tend to call the dish stuffing, however in some states stuffing is called dressing.

This Thanksgiving one debate you can have at the dinner table is, do you call stuffing dressing or do you call dressing stuffing? Something to think about.