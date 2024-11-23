Multiple accidents reported in Santa Barbara County as rain moves through the region

The first significant rain of the season has made landfall for the Central Coast. An atmospheric river has been affecting the Northern part of California and the region will experience remnants of that system.

As the first band of rain moved in, multiple accidents were reported including a collision on highway 101 near Mariposa and El Capitan in Santa Barbara County. A single vehicle rollover was also reported on highway 101, North of Las Vara Canyon. A utility pole was seen knocked down across all South bound lanes, igniting the closure of all lanes going South and all lanes going North. With a detour headed for Highway 154.

The rain comes right before the Thanksgiving holiday and while travelers are headed for the road, law enforcement enforces travelers to be extra cautious.

"With rain and wet weather, we encourage people, please slow down," said California Highway Patrol Officer, Ron Hensic. "It's important that we're driving safe at a safe enough speed for weather and traffic conditions. Give yourself more time to get to where you need to go."

While some are traveling for the holiday, others are staying put right at home.

"It's so fun, it's like the first day of rain and it feels really cozy and Thanksgiving is coming up," said Santa Barbara resident, Em Morales.

As we enter rainy season, things to check off your list: Ensure proper tire care, check those windshield wipers and always leave a safe distance when it's raining between you and other cars.