Socal Edison may shutoff power for parts of Santa Barbara County

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. — According to Southern California Edison, customers throughout parts of Santa Barbara County could see their power shutoff, beginning Monday afternoon.

Socal Edison's outage center page shows more than 800 of its customers will possibly be affected.

The map (below) shows parts considered in the Public Safety Power Shutoff, which include areas along the Gaviota Coast near Highway 101 and areas on the mountainside of Santa Barbara near Highway 154.

Courtesy: SoCal Edison

According to Socal Edison, the power shutoff will begin Monday, Nov. 18th as soon as 12:00 p.m. and could end Tuesday, November 19th at 3:00 a.m.

There will be a community resource center available for customers potentially affected by the possible shutoff.

SoCal Edison says, the Residence Inn in Goleta, located on 6350 Hollister Avenue., will be open on Monday from 10:00 am to 10 p.m.

For more updates about PSPS go to SoCal Edison's outage center page.