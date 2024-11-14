Skip to Content
Top Stories

Mountain Fire ravages thousands of acres of farmland leaving workers jobless

By
Updated
today at 1:19 am
Published 1:11 am

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif.—Uriel Hernandez owns Seacliff Farm in Ventura County.

He says production is down 25% following the devastation of the Mountain Fire.

“ It's going to set us back a few weeks because strawberries, you harvest almost every day. So you've got to discard all that stuff. And not only that, but, you know, having the closure of the schools and the air quality now not being so great we had a layoff for about three days. Most of the workers,” said Hernandez.

Jesus Salgado works long hours in the fields to send money to his wife and 3 kids back home in Mexico.

He says the Mountain Fire has had a devastating toll economically.

“Trabajamos cuarenta por semana, cuarenta horas por semana…[We worked 40 a week… 40 hours each week. Now I work 20 hours… even 15 hours… It’s decreased drastically],” said Salgado.

Salgado makes $16 dollars an hour. Now that work opportunities are sparse, he says this will set him back over $300 a month. His rent alone costs $400 dollars a month.

But he’s looking for more work and trying to stay positive.

“No tiene la economía de antes, pero tenemos bien [We don’t have the economy we had before but we are good.] ” said Salgado.

LA-ist says more than 500 acres of avocados have been damaged or destroyed, more than 130 acres of citrus, 10 acres of raspberries, and 2,500 acres of rangeland. 
 
The Ventura County Agricultural Commissioner says this adds up to more than $6 million dollars in damages, and that number is expected to go up exponentially once they finish their survey. 
  

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
agriculture
crops
economy
farm economy
farmland
mountain fire

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Mina Wahab

Arab-American producer & reporter with a mission to dig deep in interviews, share authentically, shed light on the issues that matter, and provoke deep thought.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content